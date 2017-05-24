Local model seeking career

A Corning resident is having much success working as a commercial model.

The oldest of 5 children, Aly Shourd was raised in Palatka, and attended Corning schools up until the seventh grade. She then moved to Marmaduke and graduated from high school there in 2008. Growing up, she was an avid barrel racer.

Her career began in 2014 when she auditioned for a talent agency in Memphis, Tennessee.

