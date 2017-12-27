Livingston birth commences Corning’s First Baby contest in 1965

The Clay County Courier announced the arrival of tiny Mark Anthony Livingston in the January 21st issue in 1965. Livingston arrived at the Cash-Paige Clinic at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 19 and it was reported he wasn’t the least bit concerned about all the excitement created by his arrival.

Livingston was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Livingston of 203 NE Third Street, Corning. Dr. B.C. Page was the attending physician.

