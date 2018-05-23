Lions hosting AED drive for local law enforcement

Lion Lisa Holsapple shared with Billy Allen, First National Bank that Corning Lions Club will be hosting a fish fry on September 8 to raise money to purchase automated external defibrillators, also known as AED’S, for both Clay County patrol units and City of Corning patrol units. The club’s goal is to purchase 21 AED’S to accommodate each patrol unit. Billy Allen, First National Bank, wanted to help by purchasing 1 AED.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/