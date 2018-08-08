Lions host Scams and Identity Theft presentation

The Corning Lions Club hosted Kristina Carnes, Community Educator from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office. Carnes provided a presentation at the Corning High School auditorium for the public on Scams and Identity Theft on Tuesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Carnes identified several illegal ploys criminals use to convince citizens to give them their money. Attendees learned about how to protect themselves from Internet and phone scams. The Corning School District graciously provided the venue for the presentation to the public.

