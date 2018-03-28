Lions donate to D.A.R.E

Sergeant Chris King, Corning School District SRO and D.A.R.E officer was the guest speaker at the Corning Lions Club on March 13. Officer Chris King shared information with the club about the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program in the school district. King is working to build the program in the high school. His plans are to include a sophomore section this year. The Corning D.A.R.E. Program currently includes kindergarten, second grade, sixth grade, and eighth grade. King also conducts a Celebratory Safety Program before prom. Officer King does some grant writing to help fund projects saying, “The school district and the city help out, but 95 percent of the program is community funded.”

