Lions Club has face-to-face with AG

Leslie Rutledge believes face-to-face conversations lead to real solutions. Since taking office as Arkansas’ Attorney General, she has created a mobile office in 75 counties and round table events in order to make her office more accessible. Tuesday, February 13 Rutledge came to Corning and had dinner with the Corning Lions Club and invited guests at the Parkview Restaurant. Elected officials in attendance at the dinner were: State Representative Joe Jett and wife, Lisa, Clay County Judge Mike Patterson, Mayor Rob Young and Lion, Mayor of McDougal, Carroll Shipman, Mayor of Peach Orchard, Dianne Neill, Mayor of Datto, Jeremy Edington, Mayor of Piggott, Jim Poole, Mayor of Success, Linda Brewer, Corning Chief of Police, Jimmy Leach and Clay County Sheriff and Lion, Terry Miller. The AG attended to questions at each table connecting with everyone.

Rutledge is a northeast Arkansas girl having grown up in Batesville. She told the crowd that she believes that Little Rock and Washington, D.C. do not have all the answers and encourages Arkansans to have a seat at the table in her round table events in each county and constituents ‘conversations.

