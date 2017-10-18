Lions Club brings Gordon Mote to Corning

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote’s faith and music ability have grown throughout his life. He has played with musical groups such as Bill Gaither, Bob Seger and Alan Jackson. The singer/musician was brought to town by the Corning Lions Club. Mote told a Corning audience at the M.B. Ainley Community Center last Saturday night, about the time when he was three years old and surprised his family on Thanksgiving by sitting down at the piano and playing “Jesus Loves Me”.

When Mote got older he had dreams of being in the music business, but he didn’t know how to get started. “I was at Jacksonville University in Alabama when a man put me in touch with a historic producer named Jimmy Johnson.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/