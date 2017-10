A life remembered and honored. Veteran Spotlight: Corporal Edewin Cleo Harmon

The Clay Courier will be featuring local veteran’s stories to honor those brave men for their service to our country. This week’s veteran spotlight is on Corporal Edewin Cleo Harmon, a Success native.

Corporal Edewin Cleo Harmon - Start Tour: 09/15/1969, Casualty Date: 02/16/1970

Corporal Harmon perished in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam during a combat incident on a Recon mission for Unarmed Recon.

