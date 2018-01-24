Lawmaker discusses intricate dicamba issues

Friday, January 18, the Arkansas Legislative Council approved the January report from the Administrative Rules and Regulations Subcommittee banning dicamba, a herbicide that Arkansas farmers say has drifted onto crops where it wasn’t applied and caused damage.

State Representative Joe Jett served on the Rules and Regulations Subcommittee and heard hours of discussion and research about dicamba. The report issued from the Subcommittee to the Legislative Council included a recommendation of approval for the proposed rule that will prohibit the use of dicamba in Arkansas between April 16 and October 31.

Jett explained why the Rules Committee voted in favor of the State Plant Board’s rule, “We can’t vote against it because we don’t like the rule or vote for it because we like the rule; we are obligated to vote for or against, if it goes against the constitution of the state of Arkansas or the intended state statute. In this case the majority of the committee felt like the rule that was promulgated by the Plant Board is a lawful delegation of state statute.”

