Jett discloses fight ahead concerning highway funding/taxes

“It might come back again where we might do a Constitutional Amendment, where the voters of Arkansas pass a tax increase on their selves,

” Representative Joe Jett began on the issue of highway funding. Jett was the guest speaker at the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday. “My problem”, he continued, “is, well, multiple things, if you go back on the last 30- year history of Arkansas’ highway department, as far as their maintenance and material schedules; the inflation curves at 4.31 percent more forward.

And all the proposals we come up with, the revenue growth is anywhere from 2 to 3 percent so we are still going backwards on inflation. So what are we doing so far? We raised taxes on ourselves 3 times in the last several years.” Jett explained that politicians tried to kick the can down the road, “I’ll take the hard vote all day long but I’m not taking a hard vote and ask you guys to raise a tax on yourselves that does not fix the problem.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/