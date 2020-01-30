Jail funding issue topic of QC meeting

Members of the Clay County Quorum Court approved legislation to switch the county's payroll to direct deposit at their regular January meeting, held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the courthouse in Piggott. Ordinances were approved to set-up the system, and amend the employee handbook, while two others were approved to amend the current budget. Late in the meeting, Sheriff Terry Miller re-visited the possibility of forming a citizen's committee to look into additional funding for the detention center.

With Justice Duane Blanchard absent for the gathering, and Justice Richie Culver arriving late, the meeting was called to order by Judge Mike Patterson. After dispensing with the minutes and financial reports, the justices turned their attention to the first ordinance.

Ord. 2020-01

The first ordinance served to amend the personnel policy, and any other policies or ordinances, to allow the switch to direct deposit. It also changed references to paychecks, and including an emergency clause allowing it to go into effect upon passage.

