The 2018 F-150 truck has arrived and Brent Taylor, Red Taylor Ford handed the keys to Rhonda Sollis to give away to one lucky ticket holder on July 4 at the conclusion of Corning’s Fourth of July Homecoming.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/