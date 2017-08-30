Investment in firemen to save farmers’ lives

Farming is a lifestyle. Even after farmers retire they often continue to work on the farm. Unfortunately, this lifestyle comes with risks. Farming is one of the world’s most dangerous occupations. One of the dangers farmers face is grain bin engulfment. When this occurs, rural fire fighters are often the first and only line of defense when someone becomes helplessly trapped in grain. Unfortunately, many fire departments lack the specialized rescue techniques and equipment necessary for a successful grain bin rescue. Thanks to Sollis Grain, GSI (Grain Systems), Trent McKinney, M.F. Block Insurance, Nationwide Insurance and area farmers, the Corning Volunteer Fire Department has received gulf entrapment training and the necessary equipment to save farmers’ lives.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/