Intersection receives necessary upgrade

Last week the Highway 67/62 intersection in Corning received needed improvements according to David Pierce,

District Maintenance Engineer at the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. “There were bad signal loops and detector loops that were not working. In preparation of the project, the crew milled two inches of old asphalt off the road and installed detector loops for the signal.” Workers finished the job when they laid an asphalt surface.

