Intermodal Strategic Plan to focus on business retention and expansion

Over the past five or six months the Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority has talked to 130 people from the different communities as they worked on creating a strategic plan. Graycen Bigger, the Intermodal’s Executive Director, was the guest speaker at the November meeting of the Corning Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Bigger described the Intermodal’s Strategic Plan as progressive and different from the average Intermodal plans, saying it heavily focuses on transportation and site development.

The NEA Intermodal Strategic Plan does contain those aspects but also includes the fact that economic development varies within rural areas. Bigger stated, “The plan begins with looking at target industries for recruitment and those industries are value-added agriculture, which has a 22 percent expected growth rate between now and 2023 in our area. The plan also looks at small manufacturing operations, transportation businesses, and will focus on retail and commercial development.”

