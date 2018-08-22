Interim City Clerk sworn in . . .
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 2:10pm
Pam Lowe
Suzy Parks, left, taking the oath of office for the position of City Clerk as George Lowe and Councilman Terry Masterson observe the ceremony. Parks comes to the office with a BS in Accounting and a MSE in Business Technology. Parks possesses bookkeping experience and is currently employed with Jean Russom Financial Servies
