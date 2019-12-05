Improvements to Hwy 141 Require Long Term Closure

Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday, Dec. 2 that improvement of State Highway 141 would require a long term closure of that route in the city of McDougal.

The statement issued stated, “Weather permitting; crews will close State Highway 141 about a half mile south of the intersection of State Highway 141 and U.S. Highway 62 in McDougal. This closure will allow for the removal and replacement of the Little Cache River Ditch Bridge. It is anticipated that the road will reopen mid-2020.”

State Rep. Joe Jett –(R) called ARDOT officials to inquire about the length of time of the project due to the fact that the road will completely be closed to traffic. Jett stated that he was told that the road will be shut down due to the fact that funds to build a temporary bridge equal the amount needed to replace with a permanent bridge. The project is slated to take 102 days to complete with work beginning on Dec. 2.

ARDOT issued the following caution, “Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.”