IAdoption Advocacy Month

Premiere Magazine November. It is a month filled with traditions, a season where we often pause and reflect on the blessings we have in this life. For Caleigh Romine, those reflections are often tied to a personal passion -- adoption. Fittingly,

November is also recognized as National Adoption Month. Romine graduated from Arkansas State University with a Master’s Degree in Social Work and went on to foster, then adopt two children. She quickly became a spokesperson of sorts for the plight of the orphan right here in Northeast Arkansas.

From getting local businesses involved in sponsoring children at Christmas, connecting post-adoptive families to counseling resources, there always seemed to be something on her to-do list that revolved around the task of advocating for the orphan. This advocacy work took a turn in 2017 when she met a mother who asked Romine to adopt her child. She was not in a position to adopt again, but was able to connect the mother with a friend who was interested in growing her family by adoption. Through this process, she began to look into what it would mean to formalize an adoption advocacy program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/