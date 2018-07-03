Husband - Wife team join Cate Pharmacy staff

TPeople entering Cate Pharmacy may have seen two new faces working behind the counter dispensing medication. Noah and Ashley Tacker have been working in the pharmacy owned by Dennis Cate for about a month. Ashley is a pharmacy technician and Noah is the new pharmacist. The Tacker’s came to work in Corning through a connection with Corning native, Kasey Young Killebrew. Kasey had worked with Ashley in a pharmacy in Searcy. Noah just graduated in May and was looking for a job. He said,

“She recommended me to Dennis and Dennis called me up and said, ‘Hey, I want you to come speak with me’ and I came and talked to him and we decided to come on over.” Noah has worked in pharmacies since November 2007. Noah said he chose a career in pharmacy for a variety of reasons, “I was looking for a business with a good future and with a way that I could help people and kind of be in the medical field.” Noah explained the road to becoming a pharmacist requires four years of undergraduate study and another four years in pharmacy school. Ashley is a certified pharmacy technician, which allows her to work anywhere in the United States.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/