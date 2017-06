Rapert-Poynor Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8347 Commander Arthur Ellis places an American flag at the grave of J.V. Rockwell, a Navy veteran who served in the Pentagon for many years and is buried in lot 22 of Corning Cemetery.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/