Hefty agenda for Council

The Corning City Council meeting was standing room only on Monday, July 9 as residents came out in a display of concern about their city. Room had to be made inside the City Hall meeting room for several people attending the meeting to learn what the council was discussing.

After the approval of the minutes of the past meeting and the Income and Expense Reports, Mayor Young introduced Commander Everett Evans of the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of Military Order of the Purple Heart in Jonesboro. Evans came to proclaim Corning a Purple Heart City.

