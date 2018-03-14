Heart of Agape Mission: Volunteers and Community Support

Imagine if you will, being hungry with little to no food in your cupboards or refrigerator with children to feed. Then you’ll understand the position that more than 30 percent of those in Clay and Randolph counties who live below the poverty line and cannot afford enough food to eat; find themselves in each day. This statistic from the American Community Survey at the Census Bureau means that many of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet and to provide enough food for their families. Many of our elderly citizens live below the poverty line and have to choose between food and medicine.

According to the Census Bureau in 2016, 30.7 percent of Clay County residents were living under the poverty level in families with related children under the age of 18 years old. Families with female householder, no husband present with related children of the householder under 18 years of age living under the poverty level was 59.6 percent. And families with female householder, no husband present with related children of the householder under 5 years living under the poverty level was 63.8 percent.

