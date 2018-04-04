Healing and patriotism arrive for Vietnam vets

“When we got off the bus to go into where we were being processed out, the hippies threw rotten eggs at us,” said 11th Armored Calvary Vietnam veteran, George Bearden, concerning veterans’ return home after the war. That’s the type of welcome home that many Vietnam veterans received after serving their country in war that divided the nation. Vietnam veterans in Clay County finally received a welcome home worthy of these heroes last Saturday at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Rector. It was a day of healing and patriotism for Vietnam veterans and their families. For over 50 years Vietnam veterans have been carrying the emotional burden of having done their patriotic duty and serving their country, only to be shunned in many cases upon their return home.

Emcee of the event, State Rep. Joe Jett told the story of his father, who, when returning home from Vietnam had to change out of his uniform in order to get a ride home from the Memphis airport. He could not get a ride home wearing it. “What we are doing today is, this community is coming together and we’re saying, ‘Enough’s enough.’ We’re giving these veterans recognition for their achievements and accomplishments.