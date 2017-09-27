Saturday, October 28, the day of the Corning Harvest Festival is fast approaching.

Preparations are being made by the committee:

Rhonda Sollis, Suzy Parks, Karen Moore, Leslie Price, Patty Watson-Sheer, Sheila Price and Linda Masterson, Sheila Price reports there are still craft booths available. If interested in booking a booth contact

Rhonda Sollis. Right: Kilee and Jack Burkheart are wearing and displaying the 2017 Corning Harvest Festival shirts available at the Chamber of Commerce. They are available in two colors, green and purple. Harvest Festival buttons are also available for $1.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/