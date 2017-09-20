Harps’ CEO discusses hopes for Corning 10Box Store

Corning residents have eight weeks until their new 10Box Cost Plus store is opening in the former Harps location in Huddle Plaza. “The store will be closed October 16 until it’s opening on November 8”, said Kim Eskew, Harps’ Chief Officer. Eskew articulated that he realizes the current store is the only grocery store in town and wishes that there was another way to improve the building without shutting it down for a short time. He expressed that he hoped people will feel in the end, it was worth the down time, explaining, “The Corning store will be so much nicer. It’ll seem like a new building with all new cases, more energy efficient, allowing us to offer a far better product.”

Eskew invites Corning residents curious about their 10Box store to go to the Poplar Bluff store that opened Wednesday, September 20, to get an idea of what to expect in the Corning store. “It’s a little bigger than the Corning store, not a whole lot bigger. The ceilings are higher giving an illusion of being a lot bigger, but its square footage is about 15 percent bigger”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/