Hard water continues to be hardship despite filters

During this point in time when the city is looking to improve Corning in an effort to bring in industry, one issue that will need to be addressed is the current water system.

Water is vital to human existence. Citizens deserve and should expect that their city supply water that is clear, clean and without odor. While residents may be told that the water is safe to drink, many will not. Instead they choose to pay their water bill, plus buy water in order to cook, and drink water.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/