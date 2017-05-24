Hang on to these keys . . .

Rhonda Sollis, chair of the New Truck stand at Corning’s Fourth of July Homecoming Picnic, accepts keys to a new 2017 Ford XLT from David Taylor of Red Taylor Ford. She will hold these keys until they are passed to the person whose name is drawn from the ticket hopper at the conclusion of the annual Homecoming activities at Wynn Park Tuesday, July 4. Donation tickets are available throughout the area at businesses and from individuals or may be purchased at Corning Area Chamber of Commerce office.

