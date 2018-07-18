Grubb representing AR on Youth Advisory Board

Corning and Arkansas were recently represented internationally by Rylee Grubb, a student at Corning High School, during the 31st D.A.R.E. International Training Conference in Orlando on July 10 -12, 2018. Grubb is Arkansas’ representative serving on the D.A.R.E. Youth Advisory Board or (YAB).

Rylee escorted the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States, Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa to the stage during the D.A.R.E. convention. Shaikh Abdulla played an active role in drafting the Anti-Drug Strategy in his country. In his speech to the international crowd he relayed how the D.A.R.E. program was implemented in his local schools and how bullying, drug use and teen suicide has begun to decrease. Shaikh Abdulla praised his School Resource Officer’s (SROs) for their character building examples as positive male role models. He believes so much in the D.A.R.E. program that he announced he was contributing $50,000 to the program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/