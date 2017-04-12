Good Friday Service set

The Corning Ministerial Alliance will host its annual Community Good Friday Easter Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Corning, in honor of Good Friday – the day Jesus Christ died on the cross.

The church is located on 600 Pine Street. Rev. John Michael is pastor of the host church, which will provide music and refreshments. Rev. Michael serves as president of the Corning Ministerial Alliance.

