Getting closer . . .

Work continues on the new Caseys General Store on Main Street/ Hwy. 67 West in Corning. Mayor Rob Young said the store is set to open near the end of April (weather permitting). Construction was delayed last week after inclement weather but resumed Monday under 80 degrees temperatures and clear skies. The company operates 1,911 stores in 14 states throughout the Midwest, including 30 in Arkansas. This will be the second such store in Clay County.

