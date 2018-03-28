Game-changing app for agriculture may resolve dicamba debate for farmers

A whole new era of weather and wind forecasting may be on the horizon if Rep. Joe Jett and Sen. Bill Sample bring to fruition their vision for an app that could be a gamechanger for agriculture. The need of the weather monitoring system was born out of the Dicamba debate, and to be able to forecast inversion. Jett explained, “Sen. Bill Sample and myself sat down with the University of Arkansas to discuss creating a system modeled after Oklahoma’s Mesonet with the added feature of forecasting temperature inversion.” The legislators are looking into marrying well over 100 integrated weather reporting stations scattered across all 75 counties in Arkansas with agriculture through the use of an app. Jett explained that each of the reporting stations would require 10 foot towers so that the temperature could be read 10 feet in the air and on the ground in order for temperature inversion to be read in real time.

