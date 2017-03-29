Friends of Firemen set

The Corning Lions Club Friends of Firemen Fish Fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wynn Park on May 6, 2017.

The annual event benefits the Corning Fire Department and First Responders with proceeds used to purchase a gas powered exhaust fan used on house fires, a defibrillator and 19 medical bags complete with medical supplies for each Responder.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/