Flying Ole Glory . . .

In the final week of school, Central Elementary’s Maekayla Fox and Madison Vandeberg hoist the American and Arkansas flags at Central Elementary. This has been the daily task for this pair for the past six weeks. Other students were assigned the job throughout the year, each accepting the duties on a scheduled basis.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/