Flood victims urged to report damage

The water from unprecedented flooding in the region is receding nicely but the damage to homes, farms, businesses and churches is still largely unknown. Clay County Judge Mike Patterson has declared Clay County a disaster due to the heavy rains and river flooding that occurred in late April and May 5.

Those with flood damage of any kind who are in need of assistance should contact Alan Vaughn, Clay County Emergency Management coordinator at (870)598-5365 or (870)598-2667

