Fishing derby Saturday

Catfish will be jumping at the William H. Donham State Hatchery in Corning this Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as families make memories while kids experience the annual fishing derby. This year the age limit has been raised to 15 years old and under. Mark Harness, manager of the hatchery in Corning said, “Roughly there’s 5.000 fish in that pond that will weigh around a pound a piece. We’ll have about 50 tagged fish. If they catch a tagged fish, we’ll pull it and take their picture and they’ll be allowed to pick a prize. We’ve got fishing poles and tackle boxes, dip nets and all sorts of goodies for them.” Harness said that they normally average around 350 kids on derby day.

