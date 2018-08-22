First load of rice for 2018. . .

Martin Ahrent and Sons arrived with the first load of rice on Thursday, August 16th at approximately 3 p.m. The rice variety was RiceTec 4534 with a moisture content of 19.3 percent. The Ahrent’s planted on Tuesday, April 10 following a small snow that fell in northeast Arkansas the previous Saturday, April 7. Pictured are: Front – Mark Ahrent and Matthew Ahrent . Second Row: Alex Lane, Rob Rainwater, Clint Hovis, Will Scobey and Clint Williams. Third Row: Marcus Price

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/