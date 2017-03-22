Clarissa Hollowell, Armani Jones and Izaiah Hollowell enjoy the playground at Wynn Park during the first day of spring Monday, March 20. The Hollowells are children of Carl and Holly Hollowell of Corning. Armani is the son of Courtney Keck. Monday’s weather was a far cry from one week ago when snow covered the same landscape. Temperatures reached 80 degrees Monday, signaling what actually felt like the first day of spring.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/