From left: Arthur Yandell waits patiently for school to start in his classroom at Park Elementary.

Right top: Adalyn Moser carefully chooses a color for her drawing on her first day in kindergarten. Bottom right: Calli McGrew and Ella Lepold are excited to be in second grade at Naylor Elementary School.

