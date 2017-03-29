First Baptist to celebrate 130 years in Corning

First Baptist Church and its congregation are preparing to celebrate its 130th year anniversary during a special event Sunday, April 30.

The very first known record of the church dates back to the year 1887, when Rev. A.S. Hall began preaching in the Corning area. His preaching was well received in the community, as a number of citizens desired to form an official church. On April 30, 1887, the group declared their intent to form their own congregation, and First Baptist Church was born.

