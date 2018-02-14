Firefighter in Training

Nine year old Jacob Williams is a familiar face to the firemen on the Reyno-Biggers Fire Department. Jacob loves to attend the fire department’s events and calls. Wednesday, February 7, when he heard the fire call on his grandmother’s scanner, he donned his turnouts and went to watch the fire department at work. The fire was a house in Biggers. Fire Chief Richard Hovis reported the house was lost, but all inhabitants got out of the home to safety. After the fire was put out, Chief Hovis gave Jacob an opportunity to see what it felt like to put out a fire. He allowed Jacob to hold a fire hose and feel the water pressure. Hovis said, “I was holding the pressure, but I did let him feel it. We had it turned down.” The sheer joy on Jacob’s face says it all in the photo. Jacob is the son of Angela Williams.

