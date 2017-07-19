Faster Internet and cable service soon to be reality

by Pam Lowe

Corning residents will soon have the option for a faster Internet and cable service. A SkyFiNet truck has been spotted around Corning as upgrades are being made to the previous Internet and cable system previously provided by Vyve Broadband A, LLC. Kennieth and Jammie Goodwin, owners of SkyFiNet, negotiated with the city of Corning to take over the cable and Internet system last spring.