Enrollment and economy intertwined in school’s future

A declining enrollment was a large percentage of the conversation during the Corning School District’s Public Meeting held this month. Superintendent Kellee Smith painted a realistic picture of the past, current and future status of the district. Smith began by explaining that the Corning School District receives Categorical and Federal funds. These funds are restricted and must be spent according to guidelines.

The district will receive approximately 1.4 million of these funds from the combined funds. “Corning’s local budget is approximately 7.4 million and the local budget is steadily decreasing each year because of the loss of enrollment,” said Smith. “Teacher salaries and maintenance and operation are two areas that come out of the local budget.” She expanded on her statement by saying, “Our enrollment determines our funding. The enrollment from 1996 was 1,246 students.

This year we have 884 students. I think a lot of people in the public do not realize how many students we’ve lost.” We’ve lost 362 students since 1996. That’s more students than are at Central Elementary, more than Park and it’s almost as much as high school.

