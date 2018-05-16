EFNEP program introduced to Lions Club in May meeting

Tuesday, May 8 the Lions Club met for their monthly meeting at the Parkview Restaurant. The guest speaker was Keith Cleek, an Arkansas native. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science from UCA and a Master’s in Workforce Employment Developmental Education from the University of Arkansas. Cleek is in his 14th year working for the Extension Service. He was a Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for nine years and an area agent for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program or EFNEP in March 2013. In 2017, he was promoted to Program Associate for EFNEP Management. He grew up as an EFNEP youth and his mother was an EFNEP nutrition education from 1986 - 2007. He saw what the program did for his family and he has been working professionally with the program since 2004. He lends program support to 16 counties across the state.

Cleek traveled from his home in Helena to speak to the Lions Club about the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. He told the group that it is a federally funded program that has been around since the 1960’s.

