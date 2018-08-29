Edwards scores beverage deal for Sports Complex

By Pam Lowe

Tuesday, August 28, Mayor Rob Young signed an agreement with Bottling Group, LLC that Travis Edwards, Corning Recreation Director garnered for the Corning Sports Complex. The agreement was first announced during the monthly city council meeting on Monday, August 13 at the M.B. Ainley Community Center. Former City Clerk Fran Edwards announced that the city would enter into an exclusive beverage sale and pouring rights agreement of Pepsi brand beverages with Bottling Group, LLC at the Corning Sports Complex. The agreement provides that they pay the city $3,000 the first year of the contract, $1,500 year 2-5; plus, cutting the cost of the soda.

