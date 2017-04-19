Easter fun

Activiities at the Corning Therapy & Living Center Community Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday at the center. Pictured left: Mattisyn Lane poses after an egg hunt. Right: Armani Jones shows his prize winning eggs. Bottom, left: Kaylyn Franklin enjoys her new bike. Bottom, right: A youngster gets help gathering eggs on the grounds of CTLC.

