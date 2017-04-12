Easter egg hunt held; more to follow this weekend

The second annual Relay For Life Community Easter Egg Hunt was a beaming success last Saturday as many children came out to participate, along with parents and family members. The event was held April 8 in Wynn Park.

According to Jamie Engel, Corning Relay for Life coordinator, there were six Easter baskets given away as main prizes – one of which was donated by the Corning Girls Scouts. There were also 100 prize-filled eggs discovered by children.

