Early detection saves lives . . .

Honoring breast cancer survivors . . .

After a routine mammogram, Christy Wise received some news that no one expects to hear. A spot appeared in her mammogram in her left breast. “Gosh, it kind of puts you in a daze. You know, because you know when you go every time it’s in the back of your mind, but you don’t expect to hear that. And when they tell you that they found something, you’re just kind of in shock.” Christy went home and did a little research and called her uncle, Dr. James Simpson, a surgeon. Simpson told her that Dr. James Hagans in Little Rock was highly recommended. She had her biopsy in Searcy, which revealed a precancerous type growth. “I felt fortunate that I was one that was kind of in the pre-cancerous, it was cancerous but it could have been worse. It was not like a Stage 4.” Christy had her lumpectomy at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. She found out her prognosis was good. “They did say my chances would even be better for it not to come back if I did the radiation,” she said. Dr. Hagans told her that she could take her radiation treatments in Jonesboro. She went to the Fowler Center in Jonesboro for 38 radiation treatments Monday – Friday with weekends off. Christy and her husband, Roger would leave about 6 a.m. and arrive at 7 a.m. “I was the first one to do the radiation in the mornings,” said Christy. “I tell you what I couldn’t have done it without my husband. He took me every day. He was a big encouragement.” Wise is also thankful for her boss, who allowed her to take time off through short term disability while taking her radiation treatments. “I tell you what the stress of missing work could be a problem too. I had a good boss at work, Mr. Smith, because I couldn’t have done it without that.” Christy works at Clay County Electric. She explains, “I was lucky enough to have short term disability and Dr. Collins, who was the radiologist in Jonesboro said, “You will need it.”” The first couple of weeks Wise said she wasn’t tired. “I thought, “Well, I could have worked.” He said after a couple weeks, you’re going to feel like you can’t even get up and I did. I mean, I could see then I was glad I did that. The first week I felt fine, but then you were very, very tired. “I told Dr. Collins, I said, “You knew what you were talking about.” He laughed and said, “That’s what everyone says.””

