Drew Calhoun honored for volunteerism

Corning High School Senior Drew Calhoun has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award granted by the program on behalf of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Award honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these remarkable young volunteers,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld.

