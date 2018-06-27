Drainage issue continues to be studied

A special city council meeting was called by Corning city councilmen for Monday, June 25 in order to take another look at the drainage situation in the Crafton Addition. At the last meeting on June 4, after much discussion, an agreement was reached by those present at the meeting to proceed going north with the drainage project from the pump station located on Third Street. Since that time, Councilman Vannoy concerned

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/