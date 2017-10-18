Drainage easement project makes some residents uneasy

The Corning City Council has been discussing a way to ease flooding that occurs on Third and Fourth Streets adjacent from the Corning Cemetery. This area has been a low spot and a prime flooding location for years in the city. The drainage easement project proposed by the city council would route a pipe across the Corning Cemetery from the Third Street side of the cemetery.

During the October city council meeting Corning Mayor Rob Young voiced opposition to the project. He stated he had been approached by citizens who did not want the cemetery dug up in order to complete the drainage project. It was decided to hold a public meeting concerning the project.

The meeting about the project is set for Monday, November 13 for those interested. The meeting provides an opportunity to hear about the project and voice concerns for or against it.

